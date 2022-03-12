NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $85.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp has a 52-week low of $66.93 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,623 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.