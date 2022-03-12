Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $342.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $541.94.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $340.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $555.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Netflix has a 1-year low of $340.00 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,451.2% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 52,131 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,663 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,524 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.