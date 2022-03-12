NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NETSTREIT by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,810 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 850,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NETSTREIT by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 584,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTST opened at $21.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NETSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $952.15 million, a P/E ratio of 307.43, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.