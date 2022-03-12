NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 62.9% in February

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a drop of 62.9% from the February 13th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 3,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NURO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. 95,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.85. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. It focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

