NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given New $12.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.08 on Friday. NeuroPace has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that NeuroPace will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCK LTD. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,661,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NeuroPace by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,309,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 638,867 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,719,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NeuroPace by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

