New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,085,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 3,433,330 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 5,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

