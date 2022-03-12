New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.10.
Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.98.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
