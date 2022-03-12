NewMarket Co. (NEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 on April 1st

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NYSE:NEU opened at $318.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.34. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $296.05 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEU. TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

About NewMarket (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.