NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,063.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.87 or 0.00744599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00201076 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002990 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005481 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00025940 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.