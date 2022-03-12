NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at TD Securities

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$15.17 on Friday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$14.59 and a 1-year high of C$31.80. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 303.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 366,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,288,254 shares in the company, valued at C$123,186,895.86. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

