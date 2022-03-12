NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 154.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 35,276 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 334.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 193,662 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,808,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

