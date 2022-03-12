Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nickel Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS:NICMF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Nickel Mines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

Nickel Mines Limited produces and sells nickel pig iron used in the production of stainless steel. It holds an 80% interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine that covers an area of 5,983 hectares located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. It also holds 80% interest in Ranger Nickel project.

