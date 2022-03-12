Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Research Coverage Started at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of TSE NHK opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,247,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,405,470.82. Insiders purchased a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,770 in the last 90 days.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

