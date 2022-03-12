NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 49,364 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.63. 5,881,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567,516. The firm has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.