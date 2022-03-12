Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NNUP opened at $0.19 on Friday. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

About Nocopi Technologies (Get Rating)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

