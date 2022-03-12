Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Short Interest Update

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NNUP opened at $0.19 on Friday. Nocopi Technologies has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.
About Nocopi Technologies (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nocopi Technologies (NNUP)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Nocopi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocopi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.