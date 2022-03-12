Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.22. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $2.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.17 to $13.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $267.34. The company had a trading volume of 837,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,484. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,119 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.