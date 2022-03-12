North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

NOA opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $421.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 44.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.