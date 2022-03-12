Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.63.

NVMI traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $105.63. 78,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,900. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $80.02 and a 12-month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

