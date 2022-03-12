Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$132 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $118.82 million.

Shares of NVMI traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.63. 78,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,900. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $149.15.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 22.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

