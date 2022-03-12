Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 10.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.37. 2,415,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,877. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

