Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $4,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 27.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.37. 2,415,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,877. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.