Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $39,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $386,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $1,340,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

NVO stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $238.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.741 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

