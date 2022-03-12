Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $2,352,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.25. 2,681,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,819. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

