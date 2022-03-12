NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 311,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 47,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 275,081 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.