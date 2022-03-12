Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by 0.0% over the last three years.

NYSE NXC traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $14.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 16.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

