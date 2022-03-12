Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Shares of JQC stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,988,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,352,000 after buying an additional 1,070,551 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 492,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.