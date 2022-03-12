Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a growth of 137.6% from the February 13th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 780,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,988,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,551 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $23,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,625,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 440,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after acquiring an additional 112,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 240.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,938 shares during the period.

Shares of JQC stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $6.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

