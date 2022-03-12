Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NEV opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.
About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.
