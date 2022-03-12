Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NEV opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

