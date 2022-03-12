Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:JMM opened at $6.61 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating ) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

