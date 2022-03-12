Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 1st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NUV opened at $9.57 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

