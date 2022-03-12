Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Raymond James

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $166.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvei from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.10.

NVEI stock opened at $55.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

