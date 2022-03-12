Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.10.
NASDAQ NVEI opened at $55.35 on Friday. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.
