NuWave Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 697.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.39.

WELL stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 116.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.