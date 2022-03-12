NuWave Investment Management LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 390.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $173.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $175.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average is $160.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

