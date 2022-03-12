NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after buying an additional 566,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,571,000 after buying an additional 277,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

