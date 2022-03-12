NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in ResMed by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $238.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.96. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.48 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,113 shares of company stock worth $10,124,651. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

