NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,296,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $439.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

