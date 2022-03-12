Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.
Nyxoah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.