O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $16.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NYSE:OI traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $11.80. 531,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,821. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

