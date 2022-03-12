Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 15.08.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 10.76. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 4.95 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

