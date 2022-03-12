Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. OI has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
About OI (Get Rating)
