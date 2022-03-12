Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oi S.A. (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,400. OI has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

About OI (Get Rating)

Oi SA engages in the provision of telecommunications utility services. The firm offers mobile, broadband, pay television, data transmission, and Internet provider services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and B2B Services. The Residential Services segment focuses on the sale of fixed telephony services including, voice services, data communication services, and pay TV.

