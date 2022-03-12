Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Holdings Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $23,782,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $20,578,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $20,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 191,277 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.63.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $39.22 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $98.58. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

