Olyseum (OLY) Market Capitalization Tops $3.62 Million

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. Olyseum has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $13,698.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Olyseum has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Olyseum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.35 or 0.06580912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.95 or 0.99822787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042015 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,252,071,207 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.