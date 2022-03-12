Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OMGA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $31.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Therapeutics by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 35,541 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

