OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 743.83%.

OncoCyte stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,595. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.83. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OncoCyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 102.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 126,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OncoCyte by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OCX shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.10 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

