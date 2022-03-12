Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

ONCY opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,578 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

