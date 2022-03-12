OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONCS. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 128.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 203,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OncoSec Medical by 33.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 61,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter worth $109,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

