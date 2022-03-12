OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of OncoSec Medical stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.28.
OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
