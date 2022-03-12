ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) to Release Earnings on Monday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Shares of STKS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $320.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 2.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33.

In related news, Director Eugene M. Bullis acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 427.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

