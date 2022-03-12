Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SCHP stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $62.68. 5,244,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,146,391. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41.

