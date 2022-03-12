Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.17

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.17 and traded as low as $1.47. Opsens shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 17,796 shares.
OPSSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.
Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.
