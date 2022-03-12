Oracle Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%.

Oracle has increased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Oracle has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. Oracle has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

